Dash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $226.98 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $226.98 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for $178.08 or 0.00312181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,375,714 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.