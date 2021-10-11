Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $140.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of -825.36 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,267,991 shares of company stock valued at $305,253,440 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

