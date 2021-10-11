Datamine (DAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31,700.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $367,349.16 and $31,700.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,986 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

