DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.61

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.61, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCCPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

