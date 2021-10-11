DDKoin (DDK) Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $43,902.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00067609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012128 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008055 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005783 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003548 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003731 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

