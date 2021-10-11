Decentral Games Price Tops $251.66 on Major Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $84.63 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $251.66 or 0.00443128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00058910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00127055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00077787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,780.48 or 0.99979728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.04 or 0.06020279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,301 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

