Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $133,960.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00213534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00094328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

