DEEPSPACE Trading 12.3% Higher This Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $37,815.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00058534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00126763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,504.86 or 0.99820901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.19 or 0.06063721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,669,554 coins and its circulating supply is 50,644,038 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

