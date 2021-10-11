Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of DH opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

