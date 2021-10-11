Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $45.31 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.