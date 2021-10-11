Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of DH opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

