Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of DH opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.