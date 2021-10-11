Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €160.77 ($189.14).

DHER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €121.32 and a 200 day moving average of €118.44.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

