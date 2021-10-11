Delphy Trading Up 71.1% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 67.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 71.1% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $885,416.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00201748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00094914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.