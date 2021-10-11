DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Trading Up 0.2%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33. Approximately 269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

