DePay Hits Market Cap of $3.99 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, DePay has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003367 BTC on exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $45,799.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00058910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00127055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00077787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,780.48 or 0.99979728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.04 or 0.06020279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.