Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00126598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00078749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,453.94 or 1.00020328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.42 or 0.06111211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

