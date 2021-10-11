DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Achieves $152.17 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $152.17 million and $2.22 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00010118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00126990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.47 or 0.99848850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.64 or 0.06087417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

