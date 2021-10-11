Desjardins Weighs in on Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

ITR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$2.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.16.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12).

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

