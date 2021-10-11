Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 8,142 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

