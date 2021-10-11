Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.49% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $894,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

