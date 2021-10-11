Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of PGT Innovations worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGTI opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

