Deutsche Bank AG Buys 11,231 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Skyline Champion worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,093 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of SKY stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.