Deutsche Bank AG Buys 39,601 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,655,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 470,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after buying an additional 155,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 47.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after buying an additional 296,529 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

