Deutsche Bank AG Buys 43,894 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Hawaiian worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA opened at $21.23 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HA. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

