Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,163,276 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 96,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HIW opened at $45.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

