Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Blackbaud worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blackbaud by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,836.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

