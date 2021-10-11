Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after acquiring an additional 468,271 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after acquiring an additional 793,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,475 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 995,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

BHE opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $957.87 million, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

