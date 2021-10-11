Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.65% of BlueLinx worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in BlueLinx by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 122,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,428,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $487.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price target on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

