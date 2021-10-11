Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 331.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,184,000 after purchasing an additional 145,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $24,383,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

