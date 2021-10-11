Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.94 Million Stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 900,654 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $4,536,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 23.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of KNTE opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

