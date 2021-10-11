Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

