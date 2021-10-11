Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.95 Million Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 122.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.60% of American Superconductor worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

American Superconductor stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

