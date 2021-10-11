Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.98 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,148 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,595,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,990,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,303,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 1,072,601 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,085,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

