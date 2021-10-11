Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.13 Million Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Dana worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAN. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,584,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.50. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

