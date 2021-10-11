Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,441 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

