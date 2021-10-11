Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

