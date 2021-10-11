Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,322 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of BNL opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 53.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.