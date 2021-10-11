Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock opened at $124.21 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.