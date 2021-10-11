Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $99.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

