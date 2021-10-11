Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,684 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after buying an additional 908,643 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 310,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,533,000 after acquiring an additional 171,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

