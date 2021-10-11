Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

