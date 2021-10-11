Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 105,804 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.50% of Veritone worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 216,877.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 122.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,084 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,253,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 122,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI opened at $22.92 on Monday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $753.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

