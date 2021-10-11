Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 158.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after acquiring an additional 86,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKX stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

