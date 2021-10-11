Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of AAON worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AAON by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

AAON stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

