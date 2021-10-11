Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVI stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

