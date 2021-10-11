Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,309 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $379,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 273,024 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.