Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,965 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Graco by 0.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Graco by 8.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Graco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

