Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,852 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

