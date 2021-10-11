Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,726 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 779.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.05 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

