Deutsche Bank AG Sells 197,509 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,509 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Ashland Global worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 456,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $92.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

